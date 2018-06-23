Switzerland unchanged for Serbia match

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic who will send out the same starting team that drew with Brazil to face Serbia in World Cup Group E on Friday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Serbia vs Switzerland - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 22, 2018 Switzerland players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Valon Behrami, who suffered a knock in that game, plays in midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation and Petkovic kept faith with struggling striker Haris Seferovic.

Serbia, who beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their first game, made one change with coach Mladen Krstajic including Filip Kostic in place of midfielder Adem Ljajic.

