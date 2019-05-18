Sylvinho to be named Lyon coach - reports

Olympique Lyonnais have agreed a deal to appoint Sylvinho as their next head coach, according to media reports in France.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal player was named Brazil's Under-23 team coach for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in April.

However, L’Equipe reported on Friday that the 45-year-old has already been released from his duties with the national team and will succeed Bruno Genesio in charge of the Ligue 1 side.

Genesio is set to leave Lyon at the end of the current campaign after three-and-a-half seasons at the helm and L'Equipe reported Sylvinho is certain to replace him after agreeing terms on Friday.

The Brazilian will be given a two-year contract, according to RMC Sport, after being chosen by his compatriot Juninho, who will take over as sporting director.

Sylvinho has never coached a club at senior level, but has had spells as an assistant with the Brazil national team, Inter Milan and Corinthians.

Lyon are third in Ligue 1 with two games of the season remaining.

