Sylvinho to become Lyon coach - club president

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais have agreed a deal to appoint Brazilian Sylvinho as their next head coach to succeed Bruno Genesio, the Ligue 1 club's president said on Saturday.

Jean-Michel Aulas added that former Lyon and Brazil player Juninho would be the club's sports director next season, confirming Friday's media reports.

"Juninho will arrive quickly. He chose the coach. I met with Sylvinho...he agreed," Aulas told Canal Plus after Lyon secured third place and a Champions League berth with a 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen.

The 45-year-old Sylvinho, who played for Arsenal and Barcelona, has never coached a club at senior level, but has had spells as an assistant with the Brazil national team, Inter Milan and Corinthians.

