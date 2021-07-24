Table tennis: Clarence Chew wins first match at Olympics, progresses to next round

TOKYO: Singapore's Clarence Chew progressed to the second round of the men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics after he upset Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw 4-2.

Up against an opponent ranked more than 100 places above him, Chew, who is ranked 186th in the world, took the first game 11-4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, an error-strewn second game saw Chew throw away his advantage as he lost 4-11.

Up against the 71st ranked Diaw, Chew seized the initiative in the third and stormed to a commanding 9-2 lead. He then wrapped up that game 11-3.

Singapore's Clarence Chew Zhe Yu looks on during the table tennis men's singles first round match against Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Jul 24, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Chew led early on in the fourth game, his opponent kept pegging him back, and eventually levelled at 6-6. While Diaw stretched the game to 11-11, Chew stayed cool to win it 13-11.

But Diaw refused to give up and took the fourth game 11-3. And he looked to have stretched the match all the way, only for Chew to level at 10-10 in the fifth game.

And two consecutive mistakes from his opponent meant Chew progressed to the next round as he fell to the floor on his knees in celebration.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.