Table tennis: Feng Tianwei loses in German Open semis after earlier heroics

SINGAPORE: Feng Tianwei lost in the semi-finals of the German Open on Sunday (Oct 13), going down in straight games to Japan’s Mima Ito in Bremen.

The Singapore table tennis player had notched a surprise upset on Friday, when she routed China’s world number one Chen Meng in their women's singles round of 16 clash.

On Saturday, Feng edged out German Shan Xiona in a thrilling contest as the Singaporean rallied from three games down to triumph 6-11, 6-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-2, 11-2.

But Feng ran out of steam in her semi-final against Ito, losing 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6. Ito went on to lose in the final to Chinese top seed Sun Yingsha.

Feng, 33, is a three-time Olympic medalist, having clinched a team silver from 2008 and bronzes in the singles and team events in 2012.

She was also part of the Singapore side that upset China to win a world title in 2010.

