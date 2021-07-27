Table tennis: Feng Tianwei knocked out in round of 16 at Tokyo Olympics

Sport

Table tennis: Feng Tianwei knocked out in round of 16 at Tokyo Olympics

Singapore table tennis player Feng Tianwei at Tokyo Olympics on Jul 26, 2021 (1)
Singapore's table tennis player Feng Tianwei wins her Tokyo Olympics' opening match 4-1 on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: Kong Chong Yew/SNOC)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Feng Tianwei crashed out of the women’s singles table tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (Jul 27). 

The 34-year-old fell in the round of 16 to Germany's Han Ying, who won 4-1 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. 

Ranked ninth in the world, Feng lost a closely fought first game 13-11 against her 38-year-old opponent, who was part of the German team that claimed a silver medal at the Rio Games five years ago. 

Han won the next two games 11-7, 11-9 against Feng, who stormed back to take the fourth with 11-8. 

But Han regained her form in the fifth game to win 11-8. 

Feng reached the last 16 after surviving a scare in her 4-1 win over Spain’s Maria Xiao on Monday. Han Ying, meanwhile, swept past Australian Jian Fang Lay earlier on Tuesday.

Seeded sixth in Tokyo, Feng received a bye in the first round of the competition.

Feng is Singapore’s most decorated Olympian with three medals: One silver and two bronze.

Feng's Singapore team-mate Yu Mengyu defeated the United States' Liu Juan earlier on Tuesday evening to claim a place in the last eight. 

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

Source: CNA/kg/rw

Tagged Topics

Bookmark