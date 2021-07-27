Table tennis: Feng Tianwei knocked out in round of 16 at Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE: Feng Tianwei crashed out of the women’s singles table tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (Jul 27).

The 34-year-old fell in the round of 16 to Germany's Han Ying, who won 4-1 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.



Ranked ninth in the world, Feng lost a closely fought first game 13-11 against her 38-year-old opponent, who was part of the German team that claimed a silver medal at the Rio Games five years ago.

Han won the next two games 11-7, 11-9 against Feng, who stormed back to take the fourth with 11-8.

But Han regained her form in the fifth game to win 11-8.

Feng reached the last 16 after surviving a scare in her 4-1 win over Spain’s Maria Xiao on Monday. Han Ying, meanwhile, swept past Australian Jian Fang Lay earlier on Tuesday.



Seeded sixth in Tokyo, Feng received a bye in the first round of the competition.



Feng is Singapore’s most decorated Olympian with three medals: One silver and two bronze.



Feng's Singapore team-mate Yu Mengyu defeated the United States' Liu Juan earlier on Tuesday evening to claim a place in the last eight.

