Table tennis: Feng Tianwei progresses to next round after opening win at Olympics

SINGAPORE: She survived an early scare but Olympic veteran Feng Tianwei progressed to the fourth round of the table tennis women’s singles at Tokyo 2020 on Monday (Jul 26) after a 4-1 win over Spain’s Maria Xiao.

At the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Feng got off to an uncharacteristically poor start as she lost the first game 8-11 to Xiao, who is ranked 72nd in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second game was just as tight as the first, but just as the Singaporean looked as if she was in danger, she recovered and recorded a 12-10 win.

Singapore's table tennis player Feng Tianwei, ranked ninth in the world, plays at Tokyo Olympics on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: Kong Chong Yew/SNOC)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xiao had upset Hong Kong’s seventeenth seed Minnie Soo in the previous round, while Feng, who is seeded sixth, received a bye.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Singaporean looked to have regained her footing in the third game, and took it 11-5.

Singapore's table tennis player Feng Tianwei wins her Tokyo Olympics' opening match 4-1 on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: Kong Chong Yew/SNOC)

Feng, who is Singapore’s most decorated Olympian with three medals, then exerted herself on the game further, taking the game 11-2.

In cruise control, Feng then took the last game 11-4.



Advertisement

The 34-year-old, who has two Olympics bronze medals and one silver to her name, will next face either German Han Ye or Australian Jian Fang Lay in the next round.

Feng’s compatriot Yu Mengyu will attempt to join her experienced teammate when she faces off with Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching on Tuesday.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.