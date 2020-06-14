Taking pay cut to help FA a no-brainer, says England boss Southgate

Sport

Taking pay cut to help FA a no-brainer, says England boss Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has said it was an easy decision to accept a 30per cent wage cut to help the Football Association (FA) mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group A - Kosovo v England
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group A - Kosovo v England - Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo - November 17, 2019 England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Bookmark

REUTERS: England manager Gareth Southgate has said it was an easy decision to accept a 30per cent wage cut to help the Football Association (FA) mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak and England's friendlies against Italy, Denmark, Romania and Austria were cancelled. Euro 2020 was also pushed back by a year.

The FA said the lack of international matches and domestic cup games would cost it 100 million pounds (US$125.42 million) and Southgate was among the senior figures to take wage cuts for three months starting in April.

"Firstly, I can’t fulfil the whole part of my job at the moment," the 49-year-old told the Times. "Although I have taken up other responsibilities in this period that didn’t feel quite right.

"The second part is we are different to a club — I would be the highest earner in the organisation and when the organisation is in financial difficulty ... it didn’t feel right to me that I wasn’t contributing to the bigger picture.

"We have a lot of people who do brilliant work in different areas and they are not as fortunate to earn what I earn. It wasn’t something I was looking to make public but I felt it was a no-brainer.”

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark