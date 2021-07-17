Second Tampines Rovers player tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A second Tampines Rovers football player has tested positive for COVID-19, said the club in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jul 17).

"The club regrets to inform that another member of our travelling squad has tested positive for COVID-19," the post read.

It said that the squad member had come down with a fever in the quarantine hotel on Friday after having previously tested negative.

He was then brought to hospital on the same day for observation, with tests confirming he was COVID-19 positive earlier on Saturday.

"His condition is currently stable and the club will issue further updates if and when applicable," said the club.

"Please join us in wishing our affected colleagues a speedy and complete recovery."

On Wednesday, the club announced its first COVID-19 case - a member of the squad that recently travelled to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.​​​​​​​

After playing in the FC Champions League group stages and returning to Singapore, the player tested positive upon arrival at Changi Airport. He had not shown symptoms prior to the test.

