Tampines Rovers player tests positive for COVID-19 after return from AFC Champions League fixtures in Uzbekistan

SINGAPORE: A member of the Tampines Rovers squad that recently travelled to Tashkent, Uzbekistan has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday (Jun 15).

The Stags had been in the Uzbek capital to play in the AFC Champions League group stages against Japanese side Gamba Osaka, Thai team Chiangrai United and Korean outfit Jeonbuk Motors.

The Singapore side featured in six games, failing to claim a point.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the club said that the player tested positive upon arrival at Changi Airport. He had not shown symptoms prior to the test.



"All the members of our travelling party observed a strict protocol and were confined within a playing bubble with regular COVID-19 tests before every match in Tashkent," said the club in a statement.

The rest of the squad are serving a two-week quarantine at designated quarantine hotels in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s protocols, the club added.

"We would like to wish our colleague a speedy recovery and thank the Football Association of Singapore and the Ministry of Health, Singapore for all the assistance they have rendered us," said Tampines Rovers.



