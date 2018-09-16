Tanak completes hat-trick with victory in Turkey

REUTERS: Estonian Ott Tanak took his third successive world rally championship win and moved into title contention with victory for Toyota in Turkey on Sunday.

Belgian Thierry Neuville, who retired from Saturday's second leg, stayed top of the standings for Hyundai but the points haul lifted Tanak ahead of reigning champion Sebastien Ogier and into second.

Ogier, who also retired his M-Sport Ford on Saturday after going off road and hitting a tree, was classified 10th on Sunday.

Toyota enjoyed a one-two finish in the rally on rough roads near Marmaris with Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala runner-up and 22.3 seconds behind his team mate. New Zealand's Hayden Paddon was third for Hyundai.

Neuville still picked up five points by winning the final Power Stage, with Ogier second and collecting four. Tanak was third.

Neuville has 177 points to Tanak's 164 with Ogier on 154 and three rounds remaining. Toyota took the lead in the manufacturers' championship from Hyundai.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)