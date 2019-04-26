Tanak takes control after Argentina rally speed test

VILLA CARLOS PAZ, Argentina: Otto Tanak of Estonia took the early lead in the Argentina Rally and goes into the second day Friday (Apr 26) with a narrow advantage over world champion Sebastian Ogier of France.

Toyota Yaris driver Tanak, who won the morning's shakedown, was a convincing winner of Thursday evening's special speed stage through 1.9 km of rain-soaked streets in the host city Villa Carlos Paz.

Advertisement

Ogier, driving a Citroën C3, was 1.6sec further back in second place, 0.1sec clear of Kris Meeke's Yaris.

Andreas Mikkelsen was a further 0.3sec back in the leading Hyundai i20, a tenth clear of team-mate and championship leader Thierry Neuville. Spain's Dani Sordo in sixth spot.

Friday, drivers face seven test of 145.92km including a super special stage in at the Carlos Paz theme park.

Standings after Thursday

Advertisement

Advertisement

1.. Ott Tanak-Martin Järveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 1:58.6,

2. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Citroën C3) 1.6,

3. Kris Meeke-Sébastien Marshall (GBR/Toyota Yaris) 1.7,

4. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 2.0,

5. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) 2.1,

6. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 2.3,

7. Jari-Matti Latvala-Mikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 2.3,

8. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Citroën C3) 2.9,

9. Elfyn Evans-Scott Martin(GBR/Ford Fiesta) à 3.1,

10. Teemu Suninen-Marko Salminen (FIN/Ford Fiesta) 3.5