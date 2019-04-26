Tanak takes control after Argentina rally speed test

Estonian driver Otto Tanak takes an early lead in the Argentina World Championship rally
Estonian driver Otto Tanak takes an early lead in the Argentina World Championship rally. (Photo: AFP/DIEGO LIMA)

VILLA CARLOS PAZ, Argentina: Otto Tanak of Estonia took the early lead in the Argentina Rally and goes into the second day Friday (Apr 26) with a narrow advantage over world champion Sebastian Ogier of France.

Toyota Yaris driver Tanak, who won the morning's shakedown, was a convincing winner of Thursday evening's special speed stage through 1.9 km of rain-soaked streets in the host city Villa Carlos Paz.

Ogier, driving a Citroën C3, was 1.6sec further back in second place, 0.1sec clear of Kris Meeke's Yaris.

Andreas Mikkelsen was a further 0.3sec back in the leading Hyundai i20, a tenth clear of team-mate and championship leader Thierry Neuville. Spain's Dani Sordo in sixth spot.

Friday, drivers face seven test of 145.92km including a super special stage in at the Carlos Paz theme park.

Standings after Thursday

1.. Ott Tanak-Martin Järveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 1:58.6, 

2. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Citroën C3) 1.6, 

3. Kris Meeke-Sébastien Marshall (GBR/Toyota Yaris) 1.7, 

4. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 2.0, 

5. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) 2.1, 

6. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 2.3, 

7. Jari-Matti Latvala-Mikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 2.3, 

8. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Citroën C3) 2.9, 

9. Elfyn Evans-Scott Martin(GBR/Ford Fiesta) à 3.1, 

10. Teemu Suninen-Marko Salminen (FIN/Ford Fiesta) 3.5

Source: AFP

