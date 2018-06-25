Team by team analysis of the French Grand Prix

LE CASTELLET, France: Team by team analysis of Sunday's French Formula One Grand Prix at Le Castellet's Paul Ricard circuit (listed in current championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 7)

Hamilton's third win of the season, and 65th of his career, was his first in France. He now leads Ferrari's Vettel by 14 points. He started on pole. Bottas was in a collision with Vettel and went to the back of the field. He set the fastest lap and helped Mercedes pull further clear.

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Sebastian Vettel 5)

Vettel paid the price for the first corner collision, with a five second penalty and a drop to the back of the field before coming back strongly. He had to let the faster Raikkonen go past and take a podium.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Daniel Ricciardo 4)

Verstappen continues to clean up his act with a third podium in four races. Starting fourth, he gained from the Vettel-Bottas incident. Ricciardo said he had a damaged front wing.

RENAULT (Carlos Sainz 8, Nico Hulkenberg 9)

Sainz was third at the start but fell back to sixth. He then suffered a loss of power in the closing laps. The race was Renault's third double points haul in a row and means Renault have now scored more points (62) before the half-distance than in all of last year (57).

MCLAREN (Stoffel Vandoorne 12, Fernando Alonso 16)

Vandoorne was the team's only finisher with Alonso, last after the safety car period, classified but retiring with suspension damage.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon retired)

Perez retired with a loss of water pressure. Ocon was dumped out at the start after collisions fellow-Frenchmen Grosjean and Gasly. His race lasted only three corners.

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 6, Romain Grosjean 11)

Magnussen was best of the non-top three team drivers. The points allowed Haas to break away from Toro Rosso. Grosjean has now not scored for 12 races in a row and also collected a five second penalty.

TORO ROSSO (Brendon Hartley 14, Pierre Gasly retired)

Hartley was caught in an early accident, Gasly retired because of one.

SAUBER (Charles Leclerc 10, Marcus Ericsson 13)

Leclerc's fourth scoring finish of the season. Ericsson said he struggled for balance after the opening collision.

WILLIAMS (Sergey Sirotkin 15, Lance Stroll 17)

The former champions can still see no end to their immediate problems. Sirotkin got a five second penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly behind the safety car.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)