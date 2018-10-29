Team by team analysis of the Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY: Team by team analysis of Sunday's Mexican Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 4, Valtteri Bottas 5)

Advertisement

Hamilton clinched his fifth world championship, equalling the late Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, with his worst result since Austria in July. He is now an unassailable 64 points clear of Vettel. Bottas set the fastest lap but was also lapped by race winner Verstappen. Mercedes' lead in the constructors' championship shrunk to 55 points.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 3)

Vettel needed to win to have any chance of keeping his title hopes alive but could not catch Verstappen.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verstappen's second win of the season and fifth of his career, with the 21-year-old seizing the lead at the start. Ricciardo was on pole but suffered some wheelspin and was also passed by Hamilton. The Australian then retired with a suspected hydraulics problem.

RENAULT (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Carlos Sainz retired)

Renault moved another eight points clear of Haas, with Hulkenberg's fifth sixth-placed finish of the campaign. Sainz retired on lap 29 after an electrical shutdown.

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 15, Romain Grosjean 16)

A tough day for the U.S.-owned team with both drivers struggling to get performance from the tyres.

MCLAREN (Stoffel Vandoorne 8, Fernando Alonso retired)

Vandoorne, who is leaving at the end of the season, made a one-stop strategy work and equalled his best result of the year. Alonso retired with water pressure loss three laps in and after collecting some debris from Ocon's Force India.

FORCE INDIA (Esteban Ocon 11, Sergio Perez retired)

No points for the only Mexican in the race, who retired with a brake problem while in seventh place. Ocon made contact with Hartley at the start and broke his car's front wing. He said it was probably his worst race so far in Formula One.

SAUBER (Charles Leclerc 7, Marcus Ericsson 9)

Sauber moved ahead of Toro Rosso in the standings by equalling their biggest points haul of the season.

TORO ROSSO (Pierre Gasly 10, Brendon Hartley 14)

Hartley collected a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Ocon and also had to pit at the end of the first lap for fresh tyres. Gasly started last on the grid after a 20-place penalty for engine and gearbox changes.

WILLIAMS (Lance Stroll 12, Sergey Sirotkin 13)

Williams were fined 25,000 euros for the unsafe release of Stroll from a pitstop during the race.

(Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)