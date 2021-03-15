Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Defender Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the seventh race of the 36th America's Cup on Monday, crossing 58 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 4-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport - the 'Auld Mug' - continues later on Monday with race eight.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)