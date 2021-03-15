Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Defender Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the seventh race of the 36th America's Cup on Monday, crossing 58 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 4-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

FILE PHOTO: Sailing - America's Cup finals - Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman takes his team and boat to the finish line to defeat Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport - the 'Auld Mug' - continues later on Monday with race eight.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

