Team New Zealand win opening race in 36th America's Cup

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Defender Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the opening race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, crossing the line 31 seconds ahead of the Italian challengers.

REUTERS: Defender Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the opening race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, crossing the line 31 seconds ahead of the Italian challengers.

The best-of-13 contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which was delayed for four days by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, continues later on Wednesday with race two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Shri Navaratnam)