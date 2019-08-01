Team Singapore to field its biggest contingent ever for the SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore will send its biggest-ever contingent to the SEA Games this year, with 585 athletes from 49 sports, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced Thursday (Aug 1).

The names, which were nominated by the National Sports Associations (NSAs), were decided by SNOC's selection committee during a meeting chaired by its president Tan Chuan-Jin.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This year's SEA Games will take place in the Philippines in the cities of Clark, Manila and Subic from Nov 30 to Dec 11. There will be a total of 530 events contested in the games.

Team Singapore will be competing in events including aquatics, netball, squash, table tennis, wushu and athletics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some athletes will also be making their debut in new sports like braking (dancesport), e-sports, beach handball, jiu-jitsu, kurash, sambo, skateboarding, surfing, as well as underwater hockey.

In 2017, Team Singapore's contingent of 560 athletes in Kuala Lumpur won 58 gold, 59 silver and 71 bronze medals.

"The SEA Games is an event that Singaporeans are well acquainted with, given its long tradition and significance for the region," said SNOC in the media release.

"The SNOC is glad to note that despite that, Singapore athletes continue to break new ground and will make history in the Philippines."



Athletes who have yet to meet the qualifying criteria have until Aug 27 to achieve a third-place finish at the Southeast Asian level.

"New results that have clearly met the third-placing benchmark of the 2017 SEA Games will be considered by the SNOC," said the council.



In its statement, SNOC also said that it had rejected the Singapore Athletics' nomination of two-time marathon champion Soh Rui Yong.

"The SNOC selection committee has deliberated carefully all nominations put forward

by the NSAs for their athletes for the upcoming SEA Games," it said.



The decision was made on the grounds of Soh's recent conduct, which “falls short of the standards of attitude and behaviour that the SNOC expects of and holds its athletes to,” said the council.

