Singapore equestrian rider to make Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020

SINGAPORE: A Team Singapore (TeamSG) equestrian rider will be making her Olympic debut at the games in Tokyo next month.

Caroline Chew and her horse Tribiani will be representing Singapore at the upcoming Olympic games, according to a Facebook post by the Equestrian Federation of Singapore.



"Our Grand Prix rider Caroline Chew and her 17-year-old superstar Tribiani will be making their dream Olympic debut for Singapore at the upcoming Tokyo 2020!" said the federation on Saturday (Jun 19).

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated Chew.

"Congratulations to Team Singapore Equestrian rider Caroline Chew for securing a spot at next month's Tokyo Olympics!" Mr Tong said in a post on Facebook.



This will be the first time Singapore is competing in equestrian at the Olympics.

Chew will be competing in the Dressage Individual event, which involves performing a series of movements with "precision, athleticism and grace", said Mr Tong.

"The event will test the bond between Caroline and Tribiani, which has been built up over the last six years," he added.

According to Chew's LinkedIn page, she represents Singapore internationally at equestrian events. Chew represented Singapore at the Southeast Asian Games in 2007, 2013, 2015 and 2017.



The Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on Jul 23.

