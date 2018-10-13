Team Singapore net record medal haul at Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore athletes won three golds, two silvers and five bronzes at the 2018 Asian Para Games held in Jakarta - its best result at the Games ever.

Team Singapore ended the week ranked 16th out of 43 teams on the medal tally table.



Advertisement

Its previous best record was at the 2014 Games held in Incheon with one gold, one silver and four bronzes.



The three golds came from swimmers Toh Wei Soong, 20, and Yip Pin Xiu, 26.



National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu at the 2018 Asian Para Games. (Photo: Team Singapore)

Toh won two gold medals in the men's 50m freestyle S7 final and in the men's 100m freestyle S7 event. He also won a bronze in the men's 100m backstroke S7.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Yip clinched a gold in the women's 50m backstroke S4 (1-4) and bronzes in two other events.



The Boccia team of captain Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha, Toh Sze Ning and reserve player Faye Lim and bowler Diane Neo won the two silver medals.

Boccia players Toh Sze Ning, Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha and Faye Lim won a silver medal in the mixed pair BC3 finals. (Photo: Singapore National Paralympic Council/Flona Hakim)

Cyclist Emily Lee and her pilot Sarah Tan won a fifth bronze for Singapore in the women’s 72km road race, the first-ever Asian Para Games cycling medal for the country.



Archer Syahidah Alim was also elected to the Asian Paralympic Committee's Athletes' Committee, the first Singaporean to run successfully for the role.

"It is important for Singapore to be part of Athletes Commission, to continue to bring in more diverse representation, particularly for athletes in the Southeast Asian region," said Syahidah.



The next Asian Games will be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province in 2022.