Team Singapore set to send largest contingent to Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore is set to send its largest contingent to the upcoming Asian Games this year, with 246 athletes from 22 sports making the first cut on Wednesday (May 30), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced.

The number could grow, with athletes who have yet to meet the qualifying mark given until Jun 15 to meet the selection criteria, said SNOC. Those who meet the sixth-placing results of the 2014 Asian Games before the deadline will be considered.

Among the sports Team Singapore will be competing in are aquatics, bowling, golf, rowing, athletics, table tennis, shooting and squash.

Football did not appear to have made the cut.

In the previous edition of the Asian Games, Team Singapore was represented by 223 athletes and won five gold, six silver and 14 bronze medals.

“Our athletes have made some breakthroughs at the major Games in recent times. With the largest contingent to the Asian Games ever, we hope to see more inspiring and credible performances by Team Singapore in Indonesia," said Mr Chris Chan, SNOC secretary-general.

“Team Singapore will also be making their debut in synchronised swimming, ju jit-su and paragliding. The synchronised swimming team is making an entry into the Asiad with a young team of athletes. From playing second fiddle to our Southeast Asian counterparts not too long ago to defending their SEA Games crown last year, they will now face a bigger test at the Asian Games.

“We hope to see more NSAs (national sports associations) and athletes coming forward with substantial results to qualify before the appeal deadline of 15 June. In the meantime, we wish all NSAs and athletes who are preparing for the Games all the best.”

This year's Asian Games, which is the 18th edition, will be held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia from Aug 18 till Sept 2.