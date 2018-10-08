Team Singapore win first gold medal at Asian Para Games with swimming victory

SINGAPORE: Singapore clinched its first medal at the Asian Para Games on Sunday (Oct 7) after swimmer Toh Wei Soong came in first during the men’s 50m freestyle S7 finals, said the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) in a news release.

Toh clinched the gold medal after finishing the race with a time of 29.01 seconds at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre in Indonesia.

Gawilan Ernie from the Philippines was second with a time of 31.93 sec.

Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first medal at the 3rd Asian Para Games. (Photo: Singapore National Paralympic Council)

Coming in third was home crowd favourite Jadhav Suyash Nara from Indonesia who narrowly lost out on the silver with a time of 32.16 seconds.

Toh later added that he was satisfied with the outcome of the race.

“While preparing for this race, I visualised what I would do several times and I suppose imagining this picture in my head, the measure of how perfect it is, how close it gets to the image and try to get there as close as possible.

"I am very satisfied by this race and it reaffirms one of the reasons why I continue," he said.



For the women's team, Danielle Moi qualified for the women’s 200m freestyle S14 finals and finished eighth out of eight in the final, read the news release.

The third edition of the Asian Para Games will continue until Oct 13.

