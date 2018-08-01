Team Sky best place for Thomas, says Brailsford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said he intended to thrash out a new deal for Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

LONDON: Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said he intended to thrash out a new deal for Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

Thomas has been with Team Sky since its inception in 2010, mainly living in the shadows of first Bradley Wiggins and then Chris Froome before his breakout victory this year.

Advertisement

His new-found status as Grand Tour winner would make him an obvious target for rival teams, but Brailsford believes the 32-year-old Welshman is best-served by staying at Sky.

"I am pretty positive this is the best team for Geraint," fellow Welshman Brailsford told BBC Radio Wales on Wednesday.

"It's not unusual that these guys win something big and it puts them in a different place to when they started out.

"With the contract negotiations we will sit down and thrash it all out. We're a team that wants him, a team where he has been very successful, one where he knows the staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Like anyone he is entitled to listen to other options but I'd like to think we will get it all sorted out."

Thomas rode a superb race to eclipse team mate Froome who had been favourite to win a fourth consecutive Tour de France.

However, with Froome and highly-rated Colombian Egan Bernal competing with Thomas to be Sky's top dog on the road, he is not assured of being team leader at future Tours.

A move to another outfit would allow him the sole 'team leader' status he has never enjoyed.

"It's always been the case at Team Sky that we have individuals who can perform at the highest level," Brailsford said. "In our sport you don't sit down and write a name on a piece a paper and say he will be the team leader next year.

"Take Geraint for example, in order to win the Tour de France (again) he would have to beat Chris Froome and Egan Bernal.

"In our sport it has a structure where you're on a team with someone but to win you have to be better than them, whether you're in another team or in that team."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)