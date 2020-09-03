Team sold, Williams family to leave F1 after Italian GP

Sport

Team sold, Williams family to leave F1 after Italian GP

Claire Williams will step down as effective boss of the Williams team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and following the sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, the former world champions announced on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO70th Anniversary Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 6, 2020 Williams' Racing Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams outside the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Bookmark

LONDON: Claire Williams will step down as effective boss of the Williams team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and following the sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, the former world champions announced on Thursday.

The team said in a statement that Monza will mark the final race for the founding family in Formula One.

"After 43 years and 739 Grands Prix, the family is set to leave the sport following the recent change in ownership to Dorilton Capital," it added.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark