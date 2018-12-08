Teams can be aggressive without hurting players, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes defender Joe Gomez was unlucky to suffer a broken leg against Burnley on Wednesday but stressed that Premier League teams could be aggressive without injuring opponents.

England international Gomez was substituted after 23 minutes of the 3-1 victory at Turf Moor following a robust tackle from Burnley's Ben Mee and will miss up to six weeks of action with a fracture to the lower left leg.

"I really appreciate teams around and tactical things but being aggressive in football means being ready to hurt yourself and not the opponent," Klopp told reporters on Friday, ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

"Nobody wants to deny sliding tackles, that's absolutely part of the game but in the right moment. It (Gomez's injury) was unlucky. The challenge against Joe a moment before that, in a fast situation, in our own half, there was no reason for that."

Klopp will be without another defender for the trip to the Vitality Stadium after Dejan Lovren was ruled out of the contest with a concussion.

Senegal international Sadio Mane is also unavailable as he recovers from a cut on his foot that required several stitches after last Sunday's 1-0 victory over Everton.

"Sadio is now out and tries to run for the first time. That doesn't sound like he will be ready for tomorrow. Hopefully he can finish the programme today we did for him," Klopp said.

Defender Andy Robertson is back after shaking off a dead leg while Georginio Wijnaldum is available after missing the match against Burnley.

Liverpool are second in the league with 39 points from 15 matches while Bournemouth are seventh with 23 points.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)