Tearful Osaka retires from WTA Finals

Japan's Naomi Osaka (R) reacts beside Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands after retiring with an injury during their singles match at the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Singapore on Oct 26, 2018. (Photo: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
SINGAPORE: Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka's WTA Finals debut ended in tears on Friday (Oct 26) as she was forced to retire against Kiki Bertens, handing the Dutchwoman a surprise spot in the semi-finals.

Bertens won the first set 6-3 in 47 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium before US Open champion Osaka, who wiped away tears, forfeited the match.

It was a bitterly disappointing end for the 21-year-old, who came into Singapore as the form player but lost three-set matches to Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber.

But it was enough for Bertens to seal a final four spot in her debut at the season finale, having defeated top seed Kerber earlier in the round-robin phase.

Bertens only qualified for the WTA Finals just days before the tournament after world number one Simona Halep withdrew due to injury.

"It's never nice to win a match like this," Bertens said after the match. "I want to try to keep on going. I've had a lot of tough matches here."

