Tearful Osaka retires from WTA Finals

SINGAPORE: Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka's WTA Finals debut ended in tears on Friday (Oct 26) as she was forced to retire against Kiki Bertens, handing the Dutchwoman a surprise spot in the semi-finals.

Bertens won the first set 6-3 in 47 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium before US Open champion Osaka, who wiped away tears, forfeited the match.

It was a bitterly disappointing end for the 21-year-old, who came into Singapore as the form player but lost three-set matches to Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber.

But it was enough for Bertens to seal a final four spot in her debut at the season finale, having defeated top seed Kerber earlier in the round-robin phase.

Bertens only qualified for the WTA Finals just days before the tournament after world number one Simona Halep withdrew due to injury.

"It's never nice to win a match like this," Bertens said after the match. "I want to try to keep on going. I've had a lot of tough matches here."

