Teenage Argentine defender Balerdi to sign for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are to sign 19-year old Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Balerdi, the Argentine club's chairman said on Friday.

BUENOS AIRES: Borussia Dortmund are to sign 19-year old Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Balerdi, the Argentine club's chairman said on Friday.

Daniel Angelici told a Buenos Aires radio station that Balerdi would fly to Germany on Monday and, subject to a medical, sign what sources inside the club told Reuters was a five-year deal for a fee of 16 million euros (14 million pounds).

Advertisement

Balerdi has played only five games for the Argentine giants but is one of the most highly rated young players at the club.

Usually a central defender, he is currently with the Argentina Under-20 team preparing for the South American championship that begins in Chile on Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandalo, writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)