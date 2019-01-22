Teenage prospect McNeil signs new Burnley deal

Burnley's 19-year-old winger Dwight McNeil has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club after some impressive displays for Sean Dyche's side.

BURNLEY, England: Burnley's 19-year-old winger Dwight McNeil has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club after some impressive displays for Sean Dyche's side.

McNeil, who made his debut in the final game of last season, has established himself in the first team, starting all games during the Clarets' current four-match unbeaten streak.

Advertisement

"I hadn't really thought this far ahead but I'm just happy it's come so soon," McNeil told the club's official website.

"I think I've taken my opportunity well and, hopefully, I can build on that."

Rochdale-born McNeil was part of Manchester United's academy until he was released at 14 and snapped up by Burnley.

The left winger was recently watched by England Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd and could feature in June's European Under-21 Championships in Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Chadband)