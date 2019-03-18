Teenager Andreescu stuns Kerber to win Indian Wells title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu stunned eighth-seeded Angelique Kerber 6-4 3-6 6-4 to win the BNP Paribas Open and capture her first career title in Indian Wells on Sunday.

Andreescu overcame a troublesome right shoulder and used creative and aggressive shotmaking to defeat the German on a hot and sunny day in the Southern California desert.

The 18-year-old dropped her racket and fell on her back when Kerber hit a backhand into the net to deliver the tournament wildcard the biggest win of her young career.

With the win, Andreescu, who was ranked 152 at the end of last season, is expected to reach the WTA top 30.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Clare Lovell)