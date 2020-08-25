Teenager Doku and Anderlecht team mate Dimata get Belgium call-ups

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BRUSSELS: Belgium have called-up 18-year-old Jeremy Doku and Anderlecht strike partner Landry Dimata for the first time as coach Roberto Martinez named a 29-man squad for the start of the Nations League next month.

It also includes seven players from Premier League clubs despite fears that COVID-19 quarantine regulations might stymie their selection for the games against Denmark and Iceland.

Last week, Belgium's FA president Mehdi Bayat expressed concern that players at English clubs would not travel to the Belgian training centre at Tubize because they would face 14 days quarantine on return to Britain. However, professional footballers have since been granted exemptions.

Belgium, who are top of the FIFA rankings, will be looking to extend a run of 10 straight wins when they take on Denmark in Copenhagen on Sept. 5 and Iceland in Brussels three days later.

England are the other team in Nations League A Group 2.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Hendrik Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Elias Cobbaut (Anderlecht), Jason Denayer (Olympique Lyonnais), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Nacer Chadli (Monaco), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Landry Dimata, Jeremy Doku (both Anderlecht), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Divock Origi (Liverpool)

