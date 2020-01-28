Teenager Saka helps Arsenal into FA Cup fifth round

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as the Londoners sealed a place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

REUTERS: Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as the Londoners sealed a place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Left-back Saka and striker Eddie Nketiah netted inside 26 minutes as Arsenal's much-changed lineup made a dominant start and fought off a late Bournemouth rally to secure a tie against third-tier Portsmouth back on the south coast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saka, 18, blasted the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle before his low cross provided a tap-in for Nketiah, who was recalled this month from a loan spell at Leeds United.

Sam Surridge scored in the fourth minute of added time to set up a nervous finale for the visitors but Bournemouth could not find an equaliser and are left to focus on the battle for Premier League survival.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)