Teenager Suup subbed after 15 seconds in Estonian top flight

REUTERS: Estonian teenager Lauri Suup was hauled off in what might have been the quickest substitution in the country's soccer history as he exited Nomme Kalju FC's 2-1 defeat by FCI Levadia after just 15 seconds on Sunday.

With many squads in the Estonian top flight affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Suup was on the field for the kickoff. However, as soon as the ball went out for a throw-in he was replaced by Ukrainian midfielder Vladyslav Khomutov, one of only four substitutes on the Nomme Kalju bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video footage of the game showed the teenager crossing the sideline with 15 seconds of the match gone.

The club did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. It is believed that the substitution could have been made due to league regulations that insist on at least two home-grown players starting each game in the top flight.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)