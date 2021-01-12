Temasek Foundation launches S$100,000 fund to boost support for self-funded athletes

SINGAPORE: A fund in support of athletes who are not currently supported by existing grants or funding support will be launched by the Temasek Foundation on Wednesday (Jan 13).

First announced last year, the Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund aims to give “a leg up” to promising athletes who represent Singapore at international competitions that may resume this year, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

“The fund sets no age limit or restriction on types of sport, so this will benefit a wider base of aspiring athletes,” Mr Tong added.

The Temasek Foundation will contribute S$100,000 a year to the fund, which is jointly administered by Sport Singapore and National Youth Sport Institute.

The fund will give a boost to self-funded athletes like Mr Mas Ridzwan Muhammad Ali, a BMX rider.

“One of my challenges is to pay for my overseas competitions. With BMX competitions resuming internationally, I hope to take part. With this fund, I hope to get some help and pursue BMX racing as a profession and represent Singapore in the BMX Asian, Europe and World Championships,” the 18-year-old said.

Likewise, 54-year-old Asia Masters Athletics Championship gold medallist Mr Jason Wong said he was looking forward to applying for the fund to support his expenses at the Taiwan Masters Track and Field Championships.

Up to S$50,000 will be awarded in this first round of applications, which open on Wednesday and close on Feb 12.

Athletes, who may apply as an individual or as a team, will be evaluated based on their level of competition and their performance and track record. The remaining S$50,000 will be given out later this year, when the second application period is announced.

While funding levels will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the qualifying costs taken into consideration can comprise airfare, accommodation, registration fees, visa fees and travel insurance.

Chief Executive of Temasek Foundation Nurtures Ms Koh Lin-Net said she hopes the fund will “provide support for these athletes to nurture their aspirations. We hope this will inspire and empower others to follow”.



Those interested can apply here.

