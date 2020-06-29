Ten Kaisar players test positive ahead of Kazakhstan season resumption

REUTERS: Ten senior Kaisar players and 15 juniors with last year's Kazakhstan Cup winners have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the league's resumption this week, their coach Stoycho Mladenov said on Monday.

The Kazakh Premier League is scheduled to restart without spectators on Wednesday following the novel coronavirus stoppage.

"Ten Kaisar players tested positive for coronavirus," Bulgarian Mladenov told local media. "The total number of infected people at the club is 25 if you add the youth team's players.

"I and the rest of the coaching staff as well as (striker) Aleksandar Kolev, who arrived from Bulgaria, tested negative."

The squad training session on Monday was cancelled and Mladenov said the club were waiting to hear from the Kazakhstan Football Federation ahead of their game against Taraz on Wednesday.

The Central Asian country has recorded more than 21,000 cases of the new coronavirus and 183 people have died.

