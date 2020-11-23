Ten-man Arsenal hold on for goalless draw at Leeds

Ten-man Arsenal hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League after their winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute on Sunday.

VAR officials spotted that Pepe had headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and referee Anthony Taylor took a quick look at the monitor before brandishing the red card.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds had been the better side even before the sending off with striker Patrick Bamford twice forcing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno into action.

Leno did well again to keep out a fierce drive from Stuart Dallas and then substitute Rodrigo crashed a shot against the bar from the edge of the area.

Arsenal nearly grabbed a winner, against the run of play, when Hector Bellerin put Bukayo Saka through on goal but he was unable to round Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds struck the woodwork twice in the latter stages with Bamford heading against the post and Raphinha also striking the upright deep in stoppage time.

Arsenal are 11th on 13 points from nine games after their first draw of the season with Leeds 14th on 11.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)