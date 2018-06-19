Ten-man Colombia level with Japan at halftime

Ten-man Colombia and Japan were level at 1-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group H match on Tuesday.

Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez was sent off in the third minute for deliberate handball and Shinji Kagawa's penalty put Japan 1-0 ahead. It was the second fastest red card in World Cup history.

Colombia equalised six minutes before the interval when Juan Quintero's low free kick squeezed over the line.

