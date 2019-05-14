Ten-man Parma score two own goals in 4-1 loss at Bologna

REUTERS: Parma pressed the self-destruct button as they scored two own goals and had veteran defender Bruno Alves sent off in a 4-1 defeat at Bologna in Serie A that left them hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone on Monday.

Riccardo Orsolini gave Bologna the lead in the 51st minute with a solo goal before visiting goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, who had kept Parma in the game with a string of first-half saves, had a nightmare moment just before the hour mark.

Advertisement

Sepe misjudged an Erick Pulgar free kick, the ball hit the post and then bounced off Sepe's hand into the net.

Two minutes later, Alves, 37, was booked for a tackle on Orsolini, then tried to pull the player up which started a pushing match and the Portuguese was sent off.

Lyanco headed home Bologna's third goal and Roberto Inglese pulled one back for the visitors before fellow Roma substitute Francisco Sierralta deflected a Pulgar shot into his own net as Bologna completed a sixth successive home win.

The victory took Bologna, who have enjoyed an impressive revival under Sinisa Mihajlovic, to 40 points, five clear of the danger zone, while Parma have 38 points, only three above the relegation places, with two rounds of the season remaining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)