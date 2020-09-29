Ten positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League said on Monday that 10 people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began this month.

REUTERS: The Premier League said on Monday that 10 people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began this month.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 September and Sunday 27 September, 1,595 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 10 new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1814863.

A total of 20 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in four rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12.

Last week, West Ham United manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen tested positive for the virus.

