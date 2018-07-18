Tendulkar joins forces with Middlesex to launch academy

Retired India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has joined forces with Middlesex Cricket to launch an academy for budding male and female cricketers.

MUMBAI: Retired India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has joined forces with Middlesex Cricket to launch an academy for budding male and female cricketers.

The academy will provide training for children between the ages of nine and 14 through a curriculum developed by the coaches at the county and Tendulkar, who is the world's leading run-scorer in both tests and one-day internationals.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture," Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 with more than 34,000 international runs to his name, said in a statement.

"The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future.

"Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students."

Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood will host the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy's first cricket camp from Aug. 6-9.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)