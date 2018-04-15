Tennis - Andujar thrashes Edmund to win Marrakech title

REUTERS: Spain's Pablo Andujar won the Grand Prix Hassan II claycourt title in Marrakech for the third time when he easily beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-2 6-2 on Sunday.

Second seed Edmund was playing in his first ATP Tour final but was no match for Andujar who repeated his triumphs of 2011 and 2012 when the event was staged in Casablanca.

Twenty sixth-ranked Edmund's firepower made little impact on the slow surface and he struggled badly on serve, dropping his delivery six times as he slumped to defeat.

Andujar, 32, wrapped up victory in one hour 22 minutes.

