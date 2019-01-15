Tennis - Australian Open day two

Highlights of Tuesday's second day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year (all times GMT):

REUTERS: Highlights of Tuesday's second day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year (all times GMT):

0010 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Advertisement

Play got underway on schedule under sunny skies at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) with the temperature hovering just under the 27 degrees Celsius mark with a forecast high of 33C.

American 17th seed Madison Keys, a 2015 semi-finalist at Melbourne Park, opens play on the main showcourt Rod Laver Arena, against Australian wildcard Destanee Aiava.

Japan's Kei Nishikori begins play on Margaret Court Arena against Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Frank Pingue)

Advertisement