Tennis - Barty beats Pliskova to win maiden Miami Open title

Sport

Tennis - Barty beats Pliskova to win maiden Miami Open title

Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-6(1) 6-3 on Saturday to win her maiden Miami Open title and become the first Australian woman since 2013 to reach the top 10 in the world rankings.

Tennis: Miami Open
Mar 30, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic (not pictured) during the woman's finals at the Miami Open at Miami Open Tennis Complex. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

REUTERS: Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-6(1) 6-3 on Saturday to win her maiden Miami Open title and become the first Australian woman since 2013 to reach the top 10 in the world rankings.

After dominating the first set tiebreak, Barty broke the big-serving Pliskova in a 12-minute game to open the second set.

From there on the fatigued Czech, whose semi-final win over Simona Halep finished after 1 am local time earlier on Saturday due to rain delays, put up little resistance.

Barty pumped her fists when Pliskova sent a forehand long on match point to hand the 22-year-old the biggest win of her career, which includes a US$1.3 million pay check.

Barty is the first Australian women since Samantha Stosur to crack the WTA's top 10.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark