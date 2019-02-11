Tennis - Efficient Medvedev proves too strong for Fucsovics

Big-hitting Russian Daniil Medvedev brushed aside Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win the Sofia Open title.

Third seed Medvedev, who turns 23 on Monday, was at his devastating best as he gave the hapless Hungarian a brutal lesson to claim his fourth career title.

Attacking the lines with machine-like precision, Medvedev was in complete control and broke the unseeded Hungarian, who won his maiden title in Geneva last year, four times.

The world number 16 converted his first championship point after breaking Fucsovics's serve to love.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

