Tennis - Errani doping suspension increased to 10 months by CAS

ZURICH: Italian tennis player Sara Errani's ban for an anti-doping violation has been increased from two to 10 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Swiss-based tribunal said on Monday.

The 2012 French Open runner-up tested positive for letrozole - a substance used in the treatment of breast cancer - in an out-of-competition test in February 2017.

CAS said it accepted that the source of letrozole was "medication taken by her mother that found its way into the family meal prepared by the Athlete's mother and eaten by the entire family."

But it said that Errani was guilty of a "light degree of fault" which justified a 10-month ban.

Errani, winner of five Grand Slam doubles titles and ranked 75th in the singles standings, was initially banned for two months by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in August 2017 and her results from Feb. 16 to June 7 that year were declared void.

The CAS decision followed appeals by the Italian anti-doping agency, which asked for a longer ban, and Errani, who asked for her voided results to be reinstated.

She will now have to serve the remaining eight months for the ban.

