Tennis - Federico Coria found guilty of anti-corruption charge

LONDON: Federico Coria has been found guilty of a breach of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program: the second player from Argentina to fall foul of the rules in the past 24 hours.

A statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) on Friday said the 26-year-old had failed to report being offered a payment to lose a set in a lower tier Futures in Sassuolo, Italy, in 2015. It said he had also been approached with a financial incentive to lose a number of matches during the year.

"Although Mr Coria did not accept any financial incentive or take action to comply with the corrupt approaches, he failed to inform the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), which constitutes a breach of the program," the statement said.

Coria was also found to have committed a "technical" breach of failing to co-operate with a TIU investigation after his cell phone supplied to the TIU for examination had been returned to its factory settings, although it was accepted this had not been done for an improper purpose.

Having been found guilty of the charges the world number 223 will discover his sanction at a later date.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Nicolas Kicker was found guilty of match-fixing and other offences by the TIU.

Kicker, ranked 84th, attempted to fix the outcome of two matches, at ATP Challenger tournaments in Italy and in Colombia in 2015, the TIU said in a statement.

He will also be will be sanctioned at a later date and will not be able to compete until then.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)