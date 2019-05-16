Tennis - Rain washes out entire day's play in Rome

REUTERS: Heavy rain washed out the entire day's play at the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday, leaving organisers of the ATP and WTA claycourt events facing a backlog of matches.

World number one Novak Djokovic had hoped to get on late into the evening for his match against Denis Shapovalov but the grim weather left the Serb, like everyone else, frustrated.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had also been scheduled to play their second-round matches, as had women's world number one Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova.

A decision was made shortly before 8.30pm local time to postpone all matches.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)