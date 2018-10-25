Tennis - Tsitsipas clocks up another win in Basel

Stefanos Tsitsipas followed up his maiden ATP title in Stockholm last week by brushing aside Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel on Wednesday. It was the 20-year-old Greek's 40th win of the season, compared to only four last year, and earned him a second round tie with German Peter Gojowczyk.

BASEL: Stefanos Tsitsipas followed up his maiden ATP title in Stockholm last week by brushing aside Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel on Wednesday. It was the 20-year-old Greek's 40th win of the season, compared to only four last year, and earned him a second round tie with German Peter Gojowczyk.

Tsitsipas broke three times as he ran away with the first set and although his French opponent put up more of a fight in the second, the number four seed pulled away in the tiebreak to win 6-2 7-6(3). Tsitsipas began the year just inside the world's top 100 but has matured into a one of the sport's most dangerous newcomers.

German second seed Alexander Zverev swept past Dutchman Robin Haase 6-4 7-5 in a later match to become the first man to earn 50 victories this season.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ian Chadband)