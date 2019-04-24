Tennis - Turin to host ATP Finals from 2021 to 2025

REUTERS: Turin's Pala Alpitour stadium has been selected to host the ATP Finals from 2021-2025 replacing London, the governing body of men's tennis said on Wednesday.

"The move to Turin brings the ATP Finals to Italy for the first time in its 50-year history and makes Turin the 15th city to host the prestigious season-ending tournament since its inception in 1970," the ATP said in a statement https://www.atptour.com/en/news/turin-to-host-atp-finals-from-2021-to-2025.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)