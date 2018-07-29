Tennis - Wang strolls past Linette to set up all-Chinese Jiangxi Open final

REUTERS: China's second seed Wang Qiang produced a clinical display to reach her first WTA final with a 7-5 6-2 win over Poland's Magda Linette at the Jiangxi Open on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Wang broke her Polish opponent's serve twice in each set and won the last five games of the match to seal victory.

Advertisement

Although Linette struck more winners, 21 to Wang's 17, she was undone by 35 unforced errors over the course of the match.

It was Wang's first victory over Linette, having lost their previous three encounters. She will face Zheng Saisai in Sunday's all-Chinese final.

"I am very happy with the result. I didn't think too much about (the head-to-head)," Wang said on-court. "I just tried to play one shot at a time."

Sixth seed Zheng held off a determined Zhu Lin to win the other semi-final 6-3 1-6 6-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zheng, who was out injured from last September to this March, reeled off six consecutive games in the decider to give herself a chance of claiming a first WTA title.

Since becoming a WTA international event in 2016, the Jiangxi Open has had a pair of Chinese winners in Duan Yingying and Peng Shuai.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)