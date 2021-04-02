Tennis: American Collins to miss Charleston Open for surgery

American tennis player Danielle Collins will skip next week's Charleston Open in South Carolina to undergo surgery on Monday for endometriosis, a condition that hampers her ability to perform consistently.

REUTERS: American tennis player Danielle Collins will skip next week's Charleston Open in South Carolina to undergo surgery on Monday for endometriosis, a condition that hampers her ability to perform consistently.

"This has been an ongoing issue for quite some time," Collins, the world number 40 who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2019, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIA40sjttG.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the womb lining grows in other places, usually within the pelvic cavity.

"Unfortunately it has been affecting my overall day to day life in a way that has caused too much physical agony," Collins added.

"Off the court, being able to start a family one day is one of my biggest goals. This operation is important for many reasons."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Advertisement